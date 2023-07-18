New details emerge about man wearing ballistic vest who died in gun battle with deputies

JASPER, Ga. — More details have emerged about a deadly officer-involved shooting in Jasper that happened on Monday.

After a man was shot and later died following the encounter with deputies, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent investigation.

On Monday, July 17, at about 9 a.m., Pickens County 911 dispatch received a non-emergency call from a concerned family member about Norman Edward Dawson, 56, of Pickens County.

The caller was concerned that Dawson had a gun and the caller said they heard a “pop” during a telephone call with him.

At about 9:10 a.m., deputies responded to his location at a home on Ginger Drive in Jasper.

When deputies arrived, they encountered Dawson wearing a ballistic vest and armed with a rifle.

The GBI says deputies made efforts to de-escalate the situation, but Dawson did not put down his rifle and was shot multiple times during the encounter.

He was treated by Pickens County EMS and taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after his arrival at the hospital he was pronounced dead.

The GBI investigation is active and ongoing.

This is the 53rd officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.

©2023 Cox Media Group