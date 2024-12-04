The Zombie Tide are back! Alabama has inside track to CFP after controversial penultimate rankings

The man is known as “Legend” for a reason — his legendary rants about Alabama football on "The Paul Finebaum Show."

Just two Mondays ago, he was calling for the firing of coach Kalen DeBoer following an ugly 24-3 loss at Oklahoma by telling the story of an aunt who had been married “about eight” times. Her explanation for having many husbands? “You can’t fix stupid,” Legend said. “But you can divorce it.”

Legend was just getting started.

“Man, I’ve never been so embarrassed in all my life,” he continued, lamenting that Bama hadn’t just lost three times this season, but that it was, in his opinion, out of the playoff chase.

Well, Legend, and the rest of the Alabama fans (and Alabama haters) who understandably buried the Tide after that disaster in Norman … not so fast.

Call them the Zombie Tide, or call it the reality of a 12-team playoff where somebody has to get in, or just credit the strength of (some) SEC schedules, but it isn’t completely over yet.

In fact, it’s looking pretty good.

The College Football Playoff committee ranked Alabama No. 11 on Tuesday night, which would make them the last at-large team in the playoff field. Opinions and rankings can change before Sunday’s final decision, but with no games left to play by either the Crimson Tide or any of the other teams vying to sneak into the field, it should be smiles in Tuscaloosa.

DeBoer’s club is on the verge of pulling an Undertaker and springing back out of its coffin.

There are still pratfalls, of course. No. 17 Clemson could still steal a bid by defeating No. 9 SMU in the ACC title game, which might cause the committee to keep SMU in the field anyway. In that case, Alabama would be jumped. Same, perhaps, if No. 20 UNLV were to win the Mountain West and the committee stuck with No. 10 Boise State anyway.

That said, Alabama has to be thrilled with its spot considering its 9-3 record includes two cringe-worthy (and talk radio apoplectic) losses to Vanderbilt and Oklahoma. On the flip side, the Tide benefit from a schedule heavy on quality victories (No. 5 Georgia, No. 14 South Carolina and No. 19 Missouri).

“What it really came down to is Alabama is 3-1 against top 25 teams, Miami is 0-1,” committee chair Warde Manuel said on ESPN. “Alabama is 6-1 against teams over .500. Miami is 4-2. In evaluating their body of work, we felt Alabama got the edge over Miami.”

Should that be enough? Does losing to non-winning, unranked teams matter?

It doesn’t appear to be prohibitive for the selection committee, which slotted Alabama just ahead of 10-2 Miami — which has “better losses” but zero victories over a top 25 team. Then there is No. 13 Ole Miss (9-3) with two victories over top 25 teams (Georgia and South Carolina, as well) but not a third.

Also notable: Indiana is at No. 9. The Hoosiers are comfortably in the field, but at 11-1 they too don’t have a victory over a top 25 opponent and are behind two-loss teams Georgia (5th), Ohio State (6th) and Tennessee (7th). In this scenario, that should mean first-round home playoff games in Athens, Columbus and Knoxville.

Make no mistake, the howls of protest and political lobbying are coming.

Alabama only got in because it is a big brand, some will say. Alabama only got in for television ratings, others will suggest. Alabama only got in because the committee had to favor the SEC and get a fourth league team in.

Miami will point to those losses to 6-6 teams Oklahoma (24-3) and Vanderbilt (40-35) and cry foul. Ole Miss will note that it defeated both Georgia and South Carolina by more points than the Tide. Analytics, stats and so on will be cited by everyone.

Perhaps it can sway the committee between now and then, but it doesn’t seem likely.

“That is set on how we see them going into the final week,” Manuel said. “There is nothing that is going to change.”

That means, the Zombie Tide may be back just two weeks after everyone — even their most diehard supporters — had given up on them.

“You ain’t going to the playoffs and every real Alabama fan don’t give a damn now because there’s nothing at stake!” Legend railed back then. “... We’re about national championships at Alabama. I don’t give a damn about beating some weak-ass Auburn team! It’s about playoffs and championships! It’s just pathetic!”

Alabama’s fans buried them that day.

Turns out they weren’t dead though.