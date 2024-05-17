Yankees looking to extend Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz is unreal & listener emails

After the New York Yankees did what they always seem to do, continuing their 20+ years of obliterating the Minnesota Twins, the team made some noise off the field when owner Hal Steinbrenner said he’s looking to possibly extend superstar Juan Soto during this season. That might be easier said than done due to the usual negotiating tactics of Soto’s agent, Scott Boras. Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman kick off the podcast discussing the upcoming negotiations between Soto’s representation & the Yankees.

The guys then get into the unreal start that Cincinnati Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz has launched off to on the base paths (including four steals Thursday night against the Dodgers), why his goal of 80 stolen bases seems like easy money and the reason why a certain famous video game helps him elevate his play whenever he’s in Los Angeles.

Later, Jake & Jordan answer some listen emails where they apologize for doubting Javier Assad, share which teams they're most optimistic, give their Good, Bad and Uggla for the week and close out highlighting a few games they're looking forward to this weekend.

(1:32) - Caitlin Clark’s home debut in-person

(3:56) - Yankees own the Twins + Soto negotiation

(15:14) - Sweeps & mops recap

(31:52) - Listener emails

(45:04) - Good, bad & Uggla

(1:0:21) - Weekend preview

