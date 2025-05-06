Yankees designate veteran starter Carlos Carrasco for assignment after just 8 appearances

Carlos Carrasco's time with the New York Yankees lasted just 32 innings. It didn't go well.

The team designated Carrasco for assignment Tuesday after the veteran right hander struggled to open the season.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves:

• Designated RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment.

• Recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.



Additionally, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of INF DJ LeMahieu… — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 6, 2025

Carrasco, 38, posted a 5.91 ERA in eight appearances with the club.

