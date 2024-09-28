Yankees' Anthony Rizzo fractures fingers after hit by pitch, not yet ruled out for playoffs

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo fractured two fingers after being hit on the right hand during Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Rizzo was hit while leading off the bottom of the seventh inning. After being tended to by Yankees head athletic trainer Tim Lentych, he remained in the game and took first base. When the game moved to the top of the eighth, Rizzo was replaced in the lineup.

Rizzo in a lot of pain after this hit by pitch but he stays in the game pic.twitter.com/65zONns19U — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 28, 2024

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed after the game that Rizzo fractured two fingers, but was not ready to rule him out for the playoffs.

"We'll see what we have as the week moves forward," Boone said via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "It doesn't totally rule him out. It's a pain tolerance thing."

Should Rizzo be unavailable for the Yankees' in the ALDS, Boone brought up Oswaldo Cabrera and Ben Rice as replacement options.

Rizzo has been hit eight times in 335 at-bats this season and 221 times over his 14-year MLB career.

Earlier this season, Rizzo missed 62 games after fracturing his right forearm during a collision with Boston Red Sox reliever Brennan Bernardino in June. Since returning to the lineup on Sept. 1, he's batting .380 with eight hits and seven RBI.

The Yankees clinched the AL East title this week and will not begin their postseason until Saturday, Oct. 5, which gives Rizzo a week to see if he can be available.