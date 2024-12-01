Yahoo Top 10: Ohio State's stunning loss in The Game shakes up rankings

Flag-planting melees. Jawing coaches. Teary-eyed fans. Shocking upsets. And, this year, playoff-impacting results!

Welcome to Rivalry Week in the expanded College Football Playoff era.

Ohio State's stunning loss to Michigan only kickstarted what was a wild day in the sport. Another playoff contender, Miami, lost to Syracuse in a defeat that could cost the Hurricanes a CFP berth and keeps alive the playoff hopes of Clemson. UM's loss sends the Tigers to the ACC championship game against SMU despite their loss to South Carolina, which kept its own hopes alive to remain on the CFP bubble.

Georgia, which will meet Texas in the SEC championship game, needed eight overtimes on Friday night to beat rival Georgia Tech and likely punch its ticket — win or lose against the Horns. Arizona State clobbered Arizona to reach the Big 12 title game in Kenny Dillingham's second season, and Penn State put away Maryland early for a surprise trip to the Big Ten championship game.

Notre Dame survived its trip to USC and is in position now to host a first-round playoff game. Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers beat in-state rival Purdue 66-0 and should feel comfortable in their place within the CFP's 12 teams, too.

Tennessee stormed back from a 14-0 deficit at Vanderbilt to likely punch its CFP ticket. Meanwhile, Boise State and UNLV won to set up a Mountain West championship game that serves as a quasi-CFP play-in game.

Did you get all that? If not, here’s a quick rundown of the playoff picture based on our guesstimations and the CFP committee’s latest rankings:

Locks

- SEC: Texas, Tennessee, Georgia

- Big Ten: Penn State, Oregon, Ohio State

- Independent: Notre Dame

- Big 12 title-game winner: Arizona State or Colorado/Iowa State

- ACC title game winner: SMU or Clemson

- MWC title game winner: Boise or UNLV

Bubble

- Big Ten: Indiana

- ACC: SMU, Miami

- SEC: Alabama, Ole Miss, South Carolina

- AAC title game winner: Army or Tulane

And now for the Top 10!

1. Oregon Ducks

This week: beat Washington 49-21

Next week: vs. Penn State (Big Ten championship)

The Ducks completed their first perfect regular season since 2010 and did it in spectacular fashion, drubbing the rival Huskies to solidify their place atop the rankings. They are the only undefeated team in FBS and will surely get the playoff No. 1 seed with a win over the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten title game.

2. Texas Longhorns

This week: beat Texas A&M 17-7

Next week: vs. Georgia (SEC championship)

QB Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns let the Aggies back into their rivalry clash many times in an ugly second half. Ewers threw a pick-6 and lost a fumble — both in the red zone — and Texas had a punt blocked. But it mattered not. The Longhorns defense flexed its muscle in front of a rowdy 100,000-plus at Kyle Field. The Aggies didn’t crack the 250-yard mark.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions

This week: beat Maryland 44-7

Next week: vs. Oregon (Big Ten championship)

After losing at home to Ohio State on Nov. 2, coach James Franklin and the Nittany Lions seemed mostly written off. Less than a month later, the Buckeyes’ loss to the Wolverines sends Penn State to its first Big Ten title game since 2016. At stake: a first-round bye in the playoffs and, of course, the Big Ten crown.

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

This week: beat USC 49-35

Next week: None

Marcus Freeman’s team played its first game outside of the state of Indiana since the season opener. The result was a romping victory over the Trojans and a 10th straight win that likely secures a spot into the playoff for Notre Dame. According to the committee’s latest rankings, the Irish are likely to even host a game. Could they host Ohio State or Indiana in a first-round duel? It sure is possible.

5. Georgia Bulldogs

This week: beat Georgia Tech 44-42 in eight overtimes

Next week: vs. Texas (SEC championship)

Here’s a survival if there ever was one. The Bulldogs trailed 17-0, 20-6 and 27-13 before storming back to tie the game at 27 and sending it into a never-ending overtime. While Georgia won in an eighth OT period, the performance cast more doubt in UGA’s capability as an elite playoff team. Perhaps no team in the SEC is elite? It’s possible!

6. SMU Mustangs

This week: beat Cal 38-6

Next week: vs. Clemson (ACC championship game)

The Mustangs continue their torrid stretch since making the quarterback change from Preston Stone to Kevin Jennings. They’ve won nine straight since Jennings took over in Game 4, winning seven of those nine by at least two scores. In their first year in the league, Rhett Lashlee’s group is in position to win the league and get a first-round bye in the playoff. Remarkable.

7. Ohio State Buckeyes

This week: lost to Michigan 13-10

Next week: None

At home. A 19.5-point favorite. A Big Ten championship game trip on the line. It seemed all set up for the Buckeyes to end the three-game skid to their archrivals. And yet, the Wolverines and their stiff defense suffocated Ohio State’s $20 million roster in a stunner that puts in jeopardy coach Ryan Day’s job and his team’s playoff chances.

8. Tennessee Volunteers

This week: beat Vanderbilt 36-23

Next week: None

The Vols rallied from a 14-0 deficit against the Commodores and now may be in the best position of any playoff-bound SEC team. They are sitting at home while Georgia and Texas do battle in a top-10 collision in Atlanta. Not only that, but Josh Heupel’s program may also host a first-round playoff game.

9. Indiana Hoosiers

This week: beat Purdue 66-0

Next week: None

If anyone thought Curt Cignetti’s crew wouldn’t rebound after the loss to Ohio State, they were proven wrong quickly on Saturday night. Indiana led 21-0 a quarter and a half into the game against the hapless Boilermakers, completing a stunning 11-1 regular season in Cignetti’s first year and, in all likelihood, locking up a playoff berth.

10. Arizona State Sun Devils

This week: beat Arizona 49-7

Next week: vs. Colorado or Iowa State (Big 12 championship)

The Cam Skattebo Show went to Tucson for its latest act: 21 carries, 177 yards and three touchdowns. He’s had at least 100 yards in five of the last seven games and coach Kenny Dillingham’s group punched its ticket to the Big 12 title game with a fifth straight win.

Dropped out: Miami (8)