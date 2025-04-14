Yahoo Sports AM: McIlroy's Masterpiece

Yahoo Sports AM is our daily newsletter that keeps you up to date on all things sports. Sign up here to get it every weekday morning.

🚨 Headlines

🏀 Unrivaled adds Bueckers: Paige Bueckers signed a three-year deal with the upstart 3-on-3 league, where she'll reportedly earn more in her first season than during her entire four-year WNBA rookie deal.

🏁 Racing roundup: McLaren's Oscar Piastri led wire-to-wire in Bahrain (F1), Kyle Larson dominated in Bristol (NASCAR) and Kyle Kirkwood won the Grand Prix of Long Beach (IndyCar) for the second time in three years.

⚾️ Cubs lose Steele: Chicago's rotation suffered a big blow, losing Justin Steele to season-ending elbow surgery. The lefty had a 3.10 ERA across the last three seasons.

🏒 USA 2, Canada 1: The Americans won Sunday's group stage game to stay perfect at the Women's Hockey World Championship.

🏀 CP3 makes history: Chris Paul was in the Spurs' starting lineup for their season finale, making him the first NBA player to ever make all 82 starts in his 20th season or later.

⛳️ Rory finally claims green jacket, career grand slam

At long last, Rory McIlroy has his green jacket. It didn't come easy — nothing ever does for him in a major — but one of golf's all-time greats broke through on Sunday at Augusta, where he beat Justin Rose in a one-hole playoff to complete the career grand slam.

🎙️ Jim Nantz on the call:"The long journey is over! McIlroy has his masterpiece!"

Back on top: McIlroy won four majors by the age of 25. Nearly 11 years later, with gray creeping down his sideburns, he finally won his fifth — and finally mastered the Masters on his 17th try. "I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," said Augusta's newest champion.

A Sunday for the ages: McIlroy appeared to have the 2025 Masters title locked up three different times on Sunday, and three different times, he fumbled it or had it snatched away.

With eight holes left, he held a five-shot lead. Then came a bogey on 11, a double-bogey on 13 (his fourth of the week) and another bogey on 14. Oh no, not like this.

McIlroy hadn't just been caught, he'd lost the lead entirely to a suddenly surging Rose, who'd come from seven down on the back nine to take charge.

Frantic finish: Rory birdied 15 and 17 to regain control … Rose drained a 20-foot birdie putt on 18 to up the pressure … McIlroy was in position to win on the 72nd hole … but he missed the four-foot par putt, sending the 89th Masters into overtime.

The playoff hole:Yahoo Sports' Jay Hart, reporting from Augusta:

Rory McIlroy stood over his ball in the 18th fairway at Augusta National, reeling.

Over the course of the previous 90 minutes, he'd bungled away a 5-shot lead, well on his way to the biggest choke job of his career — and maybe any in the 89-year history of the tournament.

Then he launched a 126-yard gap wedge high into the Augusta sky that settled four feet from the cup. For the rest of his career, he will not hit a more important shot, for this one righted his sinking ship straight out of Rae's Creek and into Butler Cabin.

What he's saying: When his winning putt disappeared into the hole, McIlroy let out a primal scream, fell to his knees and wept. "There wasn't much joy in that reaction. It was all relief," he said. "It was a decade-plus of emotion that came out of me there."

🎥 Watch:Every shot from Rory's winning round

🏀 NBA playoffs: The field is set

Six months and 1,230 games later, the NBA regular season has come to a close, leaving 20 teams in the hunt for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Format refresher: The top six seeds in each conference are through to Round 1, while Nos. 7-10 will compete in the play-in tournament, which begins tomorrow. The winner of the 7-8 game is the No. 7 seed; the loser will host the winner of the 9-10 game for the No. 8 seed.

East:

No. 1 Cavaliers vs. play-in team

No. 2 Celtics vs. play-in team

No. 3 Knicks vs. No. 6 Pistons

No. 4 Pacers vs. No. 5 Bucks

Play-in games: No. 7 Magic vs. No. 8 Hawks; No. 9 Bulls vs. No. 10 Heat

West:

No. 1 Thunder vs. play-in team

No. 2 Rockets vs. play-in team

No. 3 Lakers vs. No. 6 Timberwolves

No. 4 Nuggets vs. No. 5 Clippers

Play-in games: No. 7 Warriors vs. No. 8 Grizzlies; No. 9 Kings vs. No. 10 Mavericks

Notes:

Three juggernauts: The Thunder (68-14), Cavaliers (64-18) and Celtics (61-21) are the NBA's first trio of 60-win teams since 2008-09 (Cavaliers, Lakers, Celtics).

Somebody had to win: The Southeast champion Magic (41-41) are the first team without a winning record to win their division since the 1976 NBA-ABA merger.

Cooper Flagg sweepstakes: The draft lottery is set, and the Jazz, Wizards and Hornets have the best odds (14% chance) at landing the No. 1 pick. Utah has never picked first before.

Title odds: The Thunder, whose 68 wins are tied for the fifth-most ever in a season, are the favorites to win the title (+175 at BetMGM), followed by the Celtics (+220), Cavaliers (+600), Lakers (+1100) and Warriors (+1400).

Good read:Chaotic finish to the regular season sets stage for intriguing matchups (Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo Sports)

🏒 Stat du jour: An NHL first

For the first time in NHL history, the Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks and Red Wings (the Original Six teams based in the U.S.) will all miss the playoffs in the same season.

Where it stands: 13 teams have clinched postseason berths and 14 have been eliminated, leaving five teams battling for three remaining Wild Card spots.

East: The Canadiens (88 points) control their own destiny but the Blue Jackets (85) still have a pulse.

West: The Wild (95 points), Blues (94) and Flames (92) are still in the hunt, and all three take the ice tomorrow night.

Looking ahead: The regular season concludes on Thursday with a seven-game slate, and the playoffs begin on Saturday.

📸 The world in photos

St. Louis — Western Michigan dominated Boston University, 6-2, to win the program's first national title in its Frozen Four debut. The Broncos were unranked in the preseason and picked to finish sixth in their conference.

Houston — Mike Trout had a foul ball ripped out of his glove during Saturday's win over the Astros in a repeat of the Mookie Betts World Series incident. Unlike that one, which ended with an indefinite ban, Trout and these fans buried the hatchet after the game.

Monte Carlo, Monaco — Carlos Alcaraz beat Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to win the Monte Carlo Masters and secure his sixth Masters 1000 title. Only Rafael Nadal (11) won more before age 22.

Liverpool — Virgil van Dijk's late winner and Mo Salah's record-breaking assist* helped Liverpool beat West Ham, 2-1, and move within six points of the Premier League title.

*Salah passes Henry: The Liverpool superstar broke Thierry Henry's record for most goal involvements in a 38-game Premier League season, with 45 (27 goals, 18 assists). He needs three more in his final six games to break the record for any length season.

📺 Watchlist: WNBA draft

The WNBA draftis tonight in Manhattan(7:30pm ET, ESPN), where freshly-minted national champion Paige Bueckers is a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings.

Quick turnaround: The WNBA draft leads right into the season, with training camp beginning in two weeks (April 27) and the regular season tipping off in a month (May 16).

More to watch:

🏒 NHL: Stars at Red Wings (7pm, NHL); Kings at Oilers* (10pm, NHL) … Four days left in the regular season.

🏀 G League Finals: Stockton Kings at Osceola Magic (8pm, ESPN2) … Winner-take-all Game 3.

*Playoff preview: The Kings and Oilers will meet in Round 1 of the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Edmonton has eliminated L.A. in each of the last three.

⛳️ Golf trivia

Rory McIlroy is the sixth golfer to achieve the career grand slam by winning all four majors.

Question: Can you name the other five?

Hint: They completed their slams in 1935, 1953, 1965, 1966 and 2000.

Answer at the bottom.

🎨 Art but make it sports

Top: Madness at the net during the Frozen Four Championship Game

Bottom:Metro, by Joan Mitchell (1958)

Courtesy: Art But Make It Sports

Trivia answer: Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods

