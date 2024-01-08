The Yahoo Fantasy Football Award show + Week 18 and Black Monday recap

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The playoff field is set and Wild Card Weekend is going to be must watch television. Or in the case of Dolphins- Chiefs, a must stream on Peacock. But before we dive into the postseason later this week, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens put one final bow on the regular season and give out their 2023 fantasy awards. However, the awards, like any pod with Behrens, goes not how you'd traditionally think:

1:44 - Initial thoughts on Wild Card Weekend slate

2:15 - Harmon is stunned at the Wild Card Peacock game bashing

8:51 - Quick thoughts on teams that just missed playoffs: Jaguars, Colts, Seahawks

11:05 - Black Monday firings: Ron Rivera, Arthur Smith and Panthers mess

21:28 - Yahoo Fantasy Football Award Show

22:34 - 'The Juice Squeezer' aka the Shane Steichen Award (Coach of the Year)

28:05 - 'The Bad Bartender' aka the Arthur Smith Award (Worst coach of the year)

34:22 - The 'What If Wonder' aka Garrett Wilson award

40:48 - 'Diamond in the rough' aka the Puka Nacua Award

48:43 - The 'Death Star Defense' aka the Cleveland Browns D/ST Award

51:31 - 'The Roller Coaster' aka the Gabe Davis Award

57:05 - 'The YFFer' aka Christian McCaffrey Award

