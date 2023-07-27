The world's most remote golf courses

Even in the middle of the city, golf is a fine way to get away from it all. But when you want to take your escape game to a new level, you need to travel farther away than your local golf club. You need to challenge yourself with a true journey to one of these remote legends ...

Furnace Creek Golf Club, Death Valley, United States

If you’re looking for extreme golf, why not challenge the lowest course in the world? Furnace Creek at Death Valley is located 214 feet below sea level, meaning prevailing winds and atmospheric conditions will give players an unexpected challenge. Plus, it’s located in Death Valley, so you know what you’re getting into before you even reach the first tee.

Himalayan Golf Course, Nepal

Golf in the Himalayas is every bit as challenging as you’d expect; no matter how many balls you take, expect to lose almost all of them. Steep hillsides, challenging approaches and magnificent views make this a course you don’t just play, you endure.

Ile Aux Cerfs Golf Club, Mauritius

If the idea of a golf club so remote you have to take a boat or helicopter to get there is appealing, you need to make your way to Mauritius and play the magnificent Ile Aux Cerfs course. Designed by Bernhard Langer, the oceanside course winds its way through volcanic rock and local flora and is one of the most beautiful layouts on Earth.

Lofoten Links, Norway

We’ve all dreamed of playing golf 24 hours a day. At Lofoten Links in Norway, you can actually do it. From mid-May to the end of July, the midnight sun keeps this course in the far, far north illuminated 24 hours a day. Come the end of August, you can golf under the Northern Lights. The seaside links offers views of the land and sea that are unmatched, and there’s even a historical component: two burial sites from the Viking Age are on the course.

Royal Thimphu Golf Course, Bhutan

Located high in the Himalayas south of Tibet and east of Nepal, the Royal Thimphu Golf Course in Bhutan is the definition of a hidden gem, a nine-hole beauty that’s virtually inaccessible. At an altitude of 7,700 feet above sea level, perhaps the highest golf course in the world, breath is tougher to catch, but drives travel much farther. The nine-hole course was established by local government officials in the early 1970s.

Skukuza Golf Course, South Africa

Located in magnificent Kruger National Park, Skukuza is adjacent to a wildlife refuge and has no fences, meaning you may well catch sight of some or all of the Big Five — lion, leopard, giraffe, water buffalo and rhino — as well as other natural visitors like hippo, baboons and warthogs. Careful when you chase that ball you hit out of bounds!

Tristan da Cunha Golf Club, South Atlantic

If you’ve ever dreamed of playing golf far, far away from all of humanity, Tristan da Cunha Golf Club is your spot. Located on the same tiny South Atlantic Ocean island where Napoleon was exiled, the nine-hole course is not exactly manicured to Augusta National standards. You’ll be playing alongside cattle and other wildlife, along with volcanic boulders which can send the ball ricocheting in unexpected directions! Is it worth the six-day boat ride from South Africa? That’s for you to decide.

Uummannaq Golf Club, Greenland

Playing golf on ice wouldn’t be most people’s preferred style, but at the Uummannaq Golf Club in Greenland, it’s the only way to go. Located 350 miles above the Arctic Circle, temperatures at the club routinely drop below -45 Celsius, and the “greens” are actually “whites.” Red balls are used instead of white ones, and you can probably guess why. Each year, the course hosts the World Ice Golf Championships; all golfers are welcome, but bundle up before you tee off.

Whalsay Golf Club, Scotland

The northernmost golf club in the home of golf, Whalsay Golf Club is the end of the road, literally. The public road ends at the clubhouse, meaning that you play in absolute, tranquil silence in one of the most historic golf locales on the planet. Run mostly by volunteers, Whalsay is golf at its purest and most original.