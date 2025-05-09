Wordle, White Sox and more: Fast facts about Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, now the successor of St. Peter, leads the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church in a sacred role that few others will ever hold.

But because of that, some supremely relatable facts about the new pope have emerged about his background, hobbies and life in general.

The Chicago-born Augustinian missionary Robert Prevost was elected May 8, becoming the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the church. Leo, 69, spent his career ministering in Peru and took over the Vatican's powerful office of bishops before succeeding Pope Francis, who died April 21.

Here are fast facts about Leo XIV:

A grand slam for some Chicago baseball fans

As word spread of Leo's hometown roots, a very Chicago question followed: Cubs or White Sox?

Initially said to have cheered for the Chicago Cubs, the pope's brother, John Prevost, set the record straight about Leo's Major League Baseball allegiance in an interview with WGN-TV. The pope is in fact a White Sox fan.

“He was never ever a Cubs fan, so I don’t know where that came from. He was always a Sox fan,” John said, adding that the confusion might stem from the fact their mother’s side of the family were North Siders and Cubs fans.

Another Grand Slam sport

When he has the time, the pope picks up a tennis racquet.

"I consider myself quite the amateur tennis player," Leo said in a 2023 interview with the Augustinian Order after taking over the Vatican's powerful Dicastery for Bishops following years as a missionary in Peru.

“Since leaving Peru, I have had few occasions to practice so I am looking forward to getting back on the court,” Leo added. “Not that this new job has left me much free time for it so far.”

Prevost played tennis once or twice a month with other faith leaders on the courts of the Chiclayo Jockey Club, said the Rev. Jorge Millán, a priest who lived with Leo in Peru.

A citizen of Peru, too

Though born in Chicago, Leo spent several years working in Peru, including as the bishop of Chiclayo. He acquired Peruvian citizenship in 2015.

That makes Pope Leo a dual citizen of the United States and Peru — and the first pope for either country.

After his election was announced, bells tolled at the cathedral in Peru’s capital of Lima and at Holy Name Cathedral in downtown Chicago.

Mathematics and an Augustinian education

Leo knows his way around an equation.

As an undergraduate, Leo studied math at Villanova University, an Augustinian school outside of Philadelphia. He graduated in 1977 with a bachelor of science in mathematics, said university President the Rev. Peter Donohue, noting the pope is a Villanova basketball fan, too.

In 2014, the pope also received an honorary Doctor of Humanities, honoris causa, from the university, Donohue said. Leo also hosted Villanova officials in Rome that year.

Word puzzles with his brother

Leo regularly talks to his Illinois-based brother by phone, said John Prevost. They discuss everything from politics to religion and even play the day's Wordle, he said.

The popular New York Times puzzle gives players six chances to guess a five-letter word correctly.

