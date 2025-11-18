Woman set on fire on Chicago L train, person of interest in custody: Police

(CHICAGO) -- A man set a woman on fire while on a Chicago L train on Monday following a "verbal altercation," leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the incident, the Chicago Police Department said Tuesday.

The arson attack occurred Monday at approximately 9:25 p.m. near the Clark and Lake station, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was on a Chicago Transit Authority train "when she was involved in a verbal altercation with an approximately 45-year-old male," the Chicago Police Department said.

"That altercation became physical when the offender poured a liquid on to the victim and ignited it, causing the victim to start on fire," police said.

The man fled the scene when the train stopped, police said.

The woman fell to the ground upon exiting the train, police said. The fire was extinguished and she was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with severe burns, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.