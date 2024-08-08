Woman dies after getting caught in baggage carousel at Chicago O'Hare

CHICAGO — A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was believed to be about 40 years old, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman “pinned in machinery," fire officials said.

Upon arriving to the scene, they found the woman "entangled in the conveyer belt system used to move baggage," officials said.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The area has been declared a crime scene, and the Chicago Police Department is investigating.

ABC News' Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

