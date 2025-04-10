Woman charged with trying to hire hitman on Tinder to kill ex, his daughter

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried to hire someone on Tinder to kill her ex-boyfriend -- a police officer -- and his teenage daughter, according to prosecutors and a probable cause statement.

Jaclyn Diiorio, 26, was charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder and one count of third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

A confidential informant allegedly met Diiorio on the dating app, where they exchanged messages and later met at a Wawa in Runnemede in March, according to the probable cause statement.

The two allegedly exchanged "numerous text messages and phone calls" and Diiorio allegedly said she "wants her ex boyfriend killed," according to the document.

The couple, whio had met when she was his barber, had split on March 6, the document said.

Diiorio is set to appear in court on Friday for a pretrial detention hearing, according to court records.

The prosecutor's office was informed of the murder-for-hire plot on April 3.

Diiorio allegedly told the confidential informant that she wanted to have her 53-year-old ex-boyfriend -- a Philadelphia Police Department officer -- and his 19-year-old daughter killed, according to the prosecutor's office. She allegedly offered to pay the informant $12,000 to kill both victims, the prosecutor's office said.

Diiorio met with the informant and gave him $500 in cash on April 4. After the money was exchanged, she was taken into custody, prosecutors said.

She was also found to be in possession of a bottle of suspected alprazolam pills, the generic version of Xanax, according to officials.

An attorney for Diiorio did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

