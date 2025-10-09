Woman allegedly used dating apps to rob older men, say police

(LOS ANGELES) -- A woman has been accused of using dating apps to meet men and then burglarize their homes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Adva Lavie is wanted for a string of burglaries in which she allegedly targeted older men, posing as a romantic companion on virtual dating platforms and social media, according to officials.

The suspect is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 104 lbs. with brunette hair and hazel eyes. Lavie is believed to drive a black Porsche SUV or white Mercedes-Benz.

She is also known to use the aliases Mia Ventura, Shoshana or Shana, according to officials.

When contacted by ABC News, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they had no additional information to provide about the suspect or her alleged crimes.

Officials are asking anyone with information about Lavie or incidents in which she may have been involved to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department or Los Angeles Police Department.

