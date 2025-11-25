Woman and 3 grandchildren found safe after getting lost on hike: Sheriff's office

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) -- A woman and her three grandchildren who went missing while on a hike in South Carolina have been found safe, authorities said Tuesday.

The four family members -- Tonda Michelin, 53; Melody Bangs, 14; Michael Lawton, 11; and Dale Moser, 9 -- were found by search and rescue teams, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, which said all four "are okay!"

They had been missing since Monday evening, authorities said.

One of the children called 911 shortly before 7 p.m. Monday to report they had been lost for approximately three hours in the area of Caesars Head State Park, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

The group's vehicle was subsequently located at the Raven Cliff Falls trailhead, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities had not received any additional calls because the phone died, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

An "urgent" search and rescue effort was underway in the area of Caesars Head and Raven Cliff Falls, the sheriff's office said Tuesday. The hikers were ultimately found on the Bill Kimbrell trail, it said.

Dozens of personnel from multiple agencies were involved in the search on the ground and air. Helicopters, drones, UTVs and other tools were used, authorities said.

"Search teams are working in rugged terrain and utilizing air, ground, and other resources to locate the hikers as quickly and safely as possible," the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said earlier Tuesday.

The Raven Falls trailhead was closed amid the search, the sheriff's office said.

