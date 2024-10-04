Wisconsin RB Chez Mellusi stepping away from team to work 'to get his body healthy'

Wisconsin could be without its leading rusher for the rest of the season.

The Badgers said Thursday that Chez Mellusi would be stepping away from the team in an attempt to “get his body healthy.” Mellusi has rushed for 232 yards so far this season.

"He's endured many injuries and has worked extremely hard to be able to play this year, but his body hasn't responded the way he expected," a statement from the program said. "We're here to support Chez in any way we can and hope he'll be back on the football field again one day."

Mellusi suffered a fractured fibula in September of 2023 and missed the rest of the season. It was the latest on a significant list of injuries Mellusi has suffered in his college career. He tore the ACL in his left knee in 2021 and broke a bone in his arm in 2022.

He announced in December that he had foregone the chance to declare for the NFL draft for one more sesn at Wisconsin.

The Clemson transfer has rushed for 2,254 yards over six seasons. He spent two seasons with the Tigers in 2019 and 2020 and totaled 427 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. He rushed for 815 yards in 2021 with the Badgers and had five touchdowns.

If Mellusi does not return to the team in 2024, he would have the opportunity to ask the NCAA for a seventh season of eligibility. Mellusi has appeared in four games — the maximum number a player can play while still redshirting — and has 56 carries for 232 yards.

Mellusi’s absence also means Wisconsin is going forward without its top quarterback and running back. Miami transfer Tyler Van Dyke suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s 42-10 Week 3 loss to Alabama. Wisconsin is 2-2 with losses against Alabama and USC ahead of its game Saturday at home vs. Purdue.