Winter weather hits Midwest, East as Pacific Northwest braces for atmospheric river

(NEW YORK) -- After a weekend of snow in the Midwest, the winter weather is focused farther south on Monday, with snow hitting Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest is bracing for an atmospheric river set to bring dangerous flooding.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Chicago saw 4.6 inches of snow on Sunday, with areas north of the city getting 6 inches.

Parts of Iowa and South Dakota saw more than 9 inches of snow over the weekend.

On Monday morning, the snow is focused farther east, falling from Kentucky to North Carolina.

A winter storm warning is in place for parts of Virginia, with 2 to 5 inches of snow possible from Roanoke to Richmond.

Norfolk, Virginia, could see up to 2 inches; up to 1 inch is possible for eastern Kentucky and the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina; and 1 to 3 inches of snow could hit western Virginia and southern West Virginia.

The snow will end Monday evening, but residents across the region should brace for a potentially dangerous evening commute.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, an atmospheric river is set to bring days of heavy rain to Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

A flood watch is in effect for more than 9 million people, and landslides and debris flows are also possible.

More than 10 inches of rain is possible just from Monday through Wednesday across parts of western Washington and Oregon.

River levels may reach major flood stage by Wednesday, and the rain will continue through the week and into the weekend.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.