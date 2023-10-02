Wildfire smoke map: Where poor air quality is expected in US this week

NEW YORK — A large portion of the Northeast will experience poor air quality in the coming days due to wildfires burning in Canada, forecasts show.

Plumes of smoke from wildfires burning south of James Bay in Canada will push into the Northeast beginning Sunday night and will linger into Tuesday, hazing the sky and decreasing air quality.

Late Sunday evening, heavy smoke is expected to cross the border and filter into Burlington, Vermont, and surrounding areas.

Heavy will smoke will have reached Albany, New York, by 7 a.m. Monday.

New York City will begin to see medium to heavy smoke by 6 p.m. on Monday.

Some of the smoke may linger into Tuesday.

The smoke event is not expected to be as severe as the event in June that darkened the New York City skyline with an ominous orange haze and caused the number of emergency room visits to skyrocket.

Canada has experienced a record-breaking wildfire season, causing several instances in which the smoke decreased air quality in the U.S.

