Wide Receiver rankings for 2023 Fantasy Football leagues

When fantasy managers first began to draft and ADP data began to trickle in, it became clear that Justin Jefferson would be the number-one-ranked wide receiver. Now, in the heat of draft season, that is up for some debate. Ja'Marr Chase could have a claim to that spot, which is ironic considering they were college teammates!

So, you have to wonder, will Jefferson double up on No. 1 wide receiver seasons? Will Chase take the mantle from him? Or will another wide receiver supplant him in 2023?

Maybe it'll be Cooper Kupp, an obvious bounce-back candidate after he suffered a season-ending injury. Maybe it'll be Stefon Diggs, an elite veteran target hog. Maybe it'll be Tyreek Hill, the Cheetah himself? Maybe it'll be the old favorite, Davante Adams, now with another new QB? Or maybe it could even be Calvin Ridley, the former budding star who's still just 28 years old?

The position is just so rich with quality players at all levels of NFL rosters. Every draft class, we're also blessed with more options to beef up the star quality of wideouts. The fantasy football space has reacted. Wideouts are being selected earlier than ever. It would have been unthinkable five years ago that this many wide receivers had consensus ADPs in Round 1 (currently five on Yahoo).

[2023 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | K]

How early will you address receiver? Either way, our fantasy analysts can help you dominate it in your drafts with their positional rankings — check 'em out below:

powered by FantasyPros

The wide receiver position is as loaded as ever for 2023. With that said, there is a drop-off at a key point in drafts, so fantasy managers need to be vigilant. Who are your top fantasy WR targets?