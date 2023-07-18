Who wants to be a billionaire? Powerball jackpot now third largest in history

The Powerball jackpot amount is now at $1 billion.

The winning numbers Monday night were 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and a the Powerball number was 21.

Yet again, nobody matched all six numbers to claim the top prize, so the jackpot will hit ten figures.

Five tickets matched the five non-Powerball numbers. Those tickets bought in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania are all worth $1 million.

The last Powerball winner came way back in April when somebody walked away with “only” $253 million.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.





©2023 Cox Media Group