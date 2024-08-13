What will the Team USA women's basketball roster look like at the L.A. Olympics in 2028?

Team USA claimed its eighth straight gold medal Sunday, and in four years, the Americans will look to make it nine. But the team will likely look a lot different in 2028.

Diana Taurasi, who claimed her fifth gold, won’t be on the team, and others, like Caitlin Clark, will likely make their debuts. Here are the 12 players who should be on the roster for the L.A. Olympics, keeping the same seven-guard and five-post format this year’s team followed.

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

There are plenty of difficult decisions when it comes to crafting an Olympic roster, whether to include Wilson is not one of them. The 2024 Olympic MVP is arguably the best player in the world, and she looked like it during a dominant performance throughout the games. Wilson turned 28 during the Paris games, so when she’s 32 in L.A., the Aces star will still be in peak form. Team USA leaned on her throughout its quest for an eighth gold, going to her when it needed a basket and relying on her to protect the paint. That likely won’t change in the next four years.

Breanna Stewart, New York Liberty

If Wilson hadn’t won the Olympic MVP award, it would have gone to Stewart. After Wilson, she was the only player to average double-figures for the United States, putting up 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest. The two are 1A and 1B when it comes to the WNBA’s top players, and who falls where is up for debate. Stewart’s versatility as a scorer was crucial to Team USA winning gold, as opponents couldn’t figure out how to guard the 6-4 forward who can play as a guard or post.

Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx

Collier played in her second Olympics in Paris and earned a starting spot. Her role increased dramatically from her Olympic debut in Tokyo, and she will likely take on more in 2028. Statistically, Collier has had her best two WNBA seasons in 2023 and 2024, and her versatility as both a guard and forward makes her an obvious choice for L.A. Collier is just entering her prime and will be 31 for the next Olympics.

Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

Team USA might have left Paris with a silver medal had it not been for Copper. The Mercury guard played sparingly throughout the Games, but stepped up in the final and scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to hold off France. Copper did exactly what Team USA needed, using her athleticism and speed to get to the rim. When it comes to getting downhill and scoring off the bounce, no one does it better than Copper. Team USA will need that again in 2028.

Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty

Ionescu impressed in her first Olympics, playing a key role off the bench. She was a solid backup point guard to Chelsea Gray, but in 2028 she could be a starter. Ionescu came into the WNBA with big expectations in 2020, and she’s been quietly meeting them this season. The Liberty guard has made small strides every year and is a noticeably better defender and playmaker this season, adding to her already impressive shooting abilities. By the time the 2028 Olympics come around, Ionescu could be the best point guard in the country.

Jackie Young, Las Vega Aces

Coach Cheryl Reeve said before the Olympics she wasn’t sure what role Young would play on Team USA, but it quickly became clear the guard was a key piece of the puzzle. At first, Reeve called on Young to play lockdown defense, something she did with ease. But as the Games progressed, Young was also relied upon to score. Young earned a starting role for the remainder of the Games after putting up 19 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists against Germany. As one of the best two-way players in the league, Young will be a lock for the 2028 Olympics, and this time, whoever is coaching will know exactly what to do with her.

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings

After not being selected in 2020 or 2024, Ogunbowale may not want to be part of Team USA in 2028, but if she does, her addition to the roster should be a no-brainer. There were times against France in the championship game that Team USA needed a player with the ability to create something out of nothing. That’s what Ogunbowale does. And she’s done it against Team USA, not once, but twice. Both times the Olympic Team faced off against Team WNBA in the All-Star Game, Ogunbowale has claimed MVP honors with unbelievable scoring performances. She should have been on the team this time around, so hopefully Team USA has learned its lesson.

Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

There was controversy when Clark wasn’t picked for the 2024 Olympics, but that won’t happen again. There’s no way the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and likely Rookie of the Year won’t be on the 2028 squad. Clark’s passing and scoring abilities will lead her to make her Olympic debut in L.A. Clark has a unique skill set that will come in handy on the Olympic stage. Team USA had success in transition this time around, and Clark excels at finding teammates on the fastbreak. She can also score from anywhere, which is certainly a bonus.

JuJu Watkins, USC

When the Olympics come to Watkins’ hometown, she will have one year of WNBA experience under her belt. For a player of Watkins’ caliber, that’s more than enough experience to prepare for the Olympics. The biggest issue young players face when coming into the league and the international stage is strength, but Watkins already has WNBA levels of toughness. She’s a three-level scorer who can finish through contact, and in four years, she will be one of the best players not only in the United States, but in the world.

Paige Bueckers, UConn

The projected No.1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Bueckers will be a three-year veteran in 2028. She and Clark spent many years playing for the United States as they climbed the ranks of youth and college basketball, and fans may get to see them play together once more in L.A. Current WNBA players have been singing Buecker's praises since she was named Player of the Year as a freshman. Injuries have made things difficult for the UConn guard over the last few seasons, but now that she’s healthy, Bueckers is reminding people what the hype is all about.

Rickea Jackson, Los Angeles Sparks

No one had a more underrated college career than Jackson. Despite putting up All-America numbers throughout her time at Mississippi State and Tennessee, Jackson never got the credit she deserved. Now, with the Sparks, the rookie is thriving. And she’s in the perfect situation to show off her talent. Jackson is long, athletic and versatile. She’s also got one of the highest ceilings of any young player in the league, making it easy to envision her growing into the caliber of player to represent the United States.

Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever

The 2028 team will need a true post presence, and Boston will be ready to play that role. She was close to earning a roster spot for Paris after being called to training camp, so for L.A., Boston seems like a lock. The 2023 Rookie of the Year stepped into the WNBA and had instant success, thanks to her scoring efficiency and footwork in the paint. Both of those things are necessary for Team USA posts (just look at Wilson), and they will always be valued when selecting a team. Plus, Boston will only improve over the next four seasons, so given how close she was to making the roster this time around, it would be a surprise if she didn’t represent Team USA in L.A.

Other players who should be considered: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream; Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks; Allisha Gray, Atlanta Dream; Angel Reese, Chicago Sky; Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks