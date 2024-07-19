What Usha Vance's rise to prominence means to other South Asian and Hindu Americans

Usha Chilukuri Vance, entered the spotlight this week as the wife of JD Vance, former President Trump's running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Her rise comes at a time when, across the aisle, there's another prominent figure of South Asian descent: Vice President Kamala Harris, the nation’s first woman and person of color in her role.

During its primaries, the Republican Party also saw increased South Asian representation with presidential candidates including Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley and Tulsi Gabbard.

Some Indian American political empowerment groups say they’re glad there’s more representation. Still, they don’t think Usha Vance's rise to prominence will sway more liberal South Asian American voters. Others say what needs to be examined is how the GOP responds to hate speech made about her religious identity.

On Wednesday, Usha Vance introduced her husband, Ohio's junior senator, at the Republican National Convention by talking about their relationship.

"I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community with two loving parents, both immigrants from India and a wonderful sister," she said at the convention. “That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry is a testament to this great country.”

Chintan Patel, executive director of civic engagement group Indian American Impact, said seeing Usha Vance in a position where she could become the first South Asian second lady, helps people reimagine what is possible.

“It is quite an inspiration for our community in terms of the increase in representation within Indian, South Asian Americans,” Patel said.

Usha Vance, 38, was raised by a mother who was a biologist and provost at the University of California at San Diego, and a father who was an engineer, according to JD Vance’s campaign. She met her husband in law school at Yale University and later earned a master of philosophy at the University of Cambridge.

After law school Usha Vance clerked for conservative judges: first for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, then an appeals court judge in Washington, and later for Chief Justice John Roberts.

She was then a trial lawyer at Munger, Tolles & Olson, a law firm that touts itself as “radically progressive.” She left the firm shortly after her husband was chosen as Trump’s running mate.

Usha Vance is a registered Republican but had identified as a Democrat in 2014.

Patel said while it is inspiring to see a South Asian woman in Usha Vance's position, what will matter more to voters is where JD Vance stands on issues, such as immigration, climate change and health care.

Patel said he is not worried about the South Asian vote being divided between both tickets. He said South Asians are going to support candidates who share their values, no matter the family's racial makeup.

“We are certainly proud that she could be in this position, but we are anxious about the legislation and the policies this potential administration could support,” Patel said.

Some South Asian Americans have already accused the Republican Party and media outlets of using Usha Vance’s profile to foster a model minority narrative about all Indians when there are many policies that also hurt their community.

At the same time, there have also been reported instances of racism, with some even mocking the names of the Vances' children.

Deepa Iyer, an Indian American activist and writer, said most of the Indian community rejects policies that are anti-immigrant, racist and homophobic. She called the representation at the RNC “fake” and not representative of the Indian community.

“We need people of color and immigrants who are going to uplift policies that are going to be inclusive and equitable,” Iyer said. “Rather than policies and platforms that are going to divide and polarize people. So, the representation does not mean anything for communities that are going to be affected by these really polarizing policies."

A 2023 Pew Research Center study showed that, overall about 62% of Asian American voters identify as Democrats or lean toward the Democratic Party and 34% are Republican. When broken down by demographic, the study showed that 68% of Indian Americans identify as Democrats and 29% as Republicans.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won 69.6% of the Asian American vote, with 76% of Indian Americans voting for him, perhaps inspired by Harris on the ticket, according to a study by Loyola Marymount and the University of California.

Iyer said there is a lot of dissonance between Indian Americans appearing on the RNC stage and what's at the core of the party’s ideology. She said the speakers are highlighting their immigrant backgrounds but that anti-immigrant rhetoric is still strong within the party.

“The piece that is important to remember is that these anti-immigration policies actually affect a lot of people in the Indian community, including families that people like Usha Vance and others are a part of,” Iyer said. “It sort of feels like the children of Indian immigrants on that main stage believe that these policies wouldn’t apply to them.”

Priti Pandya-Patel, co-founder of the New Jersey Republican Party's South Asian Coalition, said when she learned that Usha Vance was Indian and Hindu she felt a sense of pride knowing that someone who looks like her could make it to the White House.

“I definitely think about the women's empowerment part of it and the diversity part and to just be able to have us being represented,” Pandya-Patel said. “I am excited to see that he chose somebody that may be representing the South Asian community.”

Pandya-Patel said Usha Vance’s presence shows how closely associated the GOP is with South Asian views.

“Being Hindu, there are a lot of similar values and beliefs of the Republican Party that don’t have to do with religion,” Pandya-Patel said. "I think that people are really starting to wake up a little more and see the Republican Party bring us together.”

Iyer said there is a small group of Indian Americans and Hindus who are excited about the prospect of someone like Usha Vance being close to the seat of power but most will be looking at the policies to make a decision.

Suhag Shukla, executive director of the Hindu American Foundation, said there has been increased representation of the South Asian community in positions of power.

If Vance became the second lady, “it would be nothing short of historic,” Shukla said.

Despite the rising profiles of some South Asians, there are still many cases of anti-Hinduism and discrimination, from both sides, Shukla said. Speaking as a member of the Indian American community, Shukla said she is keeping an eye out to see how critical either party is of hateful statements made about a person’s religion.

She said that if Usha Vance becomes the second lady, the impact she will have on the community depends on which causes she advocates for.

“I would hope that the content of her character and what she brings to the table will be the basis by which she is judged,” Shukla said. “Not where her parents are from or how she chooses to pray or worship.”

