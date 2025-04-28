'What Not to Wear' is getting a makeover: How to watch 'Wear Whatever the F You Want'

Clinton Kelly and Stacy London are making over their iconic makeover show, What Not to Wear, for the modern era. The new series, fittingly titled Wear Whatever the F You Want, will see the fashionable and fun pair reunite to help clients bring their own personal style to fruition. While the early 2000s makeover series wasn't always known for uplifting its subjects, Kelly and London are excited to put a more positive spin on the styling process this time around.

"The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we," say Kelly and London. "These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do based on society's norms — because there are no more norms! However, style is still an important form of communication, and we're excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It's time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it."

Are you ready to watch the newly made-over What Not To Wear — AKA Wear Whatever the F You Want? Here's what you need to know about the series.

Is What Not to Wear getting a reboot?

Sort of! An updated version of the infamous 2000s makeover show that ran for 12 seasons is premiering soon. Clinton Kelly and Stacy London, What Not to Wear's iconic duo, are both returning for this new series, titled Wear Whatever the F You Want.

Wear Whatever the F You Want release date:

Wear Whatever the F You Want premieres on April 29 on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Wear Whatever the F You Want:

Wear Whatever the F You Want episodes:

All eight episodes of the first season of Wear Whatever the F You Want will drop at the same time on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to watch What Not to Wear:

Currently, What Not to Wear isn't included on any streaming platforms, but you can purchase individual episodes on Amazon or other VOD platforms. You can also check out a lot of highlights from the TLC show free on YouTube.