What to know about the Maine mass shooting victims

LEWISTON, Maine — Authorities and family members have begun identifying the 18 people who died in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at a bowling alley and a local bar and restaurant, according to Maine State Police.

Seven people were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation -- a bowling alley formerly known as Sparetime -- and eight people were killed in the billiards room at Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant. An additional three victims died at the hospital, authorities said during a press conference on Thursday morning.

Here's what we know about the victims so far:

Tricia Asselin

Tricia Asselin was confirmed as one of the victims who died at Just-in-Time Recreation, her brother, who asked not to be named, confirmed to ABC News.

Asselin was the only woman killed at the bowling alley.

Bill Brackett

Bill Brackett was confirmed as one of the victims by his father, William Brackett.

His father told ABC News that Bill Brackett was part of a gathering of deaf people playing cornhole at Schemengees Bar & Grill.

Peyton Brewer-Ross

Peyton Brewer-Ross's employer, the AFL-CIO, confirmed his death in a Facebook post Thursday.

Tommy Conrad

Tommy Conrad was confirmed as one of the victims by his father, Timothy Conrad to ABC News. He's survived by his 9-year-old daughter.

Conrad was a new manager at the bowling alley, according to a Facebook post made by a member of the local bowling community,

Michael Deslauriers II

Michael Deslauriers II was confirmed as one of the victims of the shooting by his sister to ABC News.

Vicky Roy told ABC News her brother loved golfing and bowling and bowled in a league once or twice a week.

"He had a knack for making people laugh. A lot of times my brother was quick to crack a joke when he really shouldn’t," Roy said. "My brother was also very selfless. He would do anything for anybody."

Deslauriers had a girlfriend and three children, his sister said.

Arthur Strout, 42

Arthur Strout, 42, was confirmed as one of the victims killed at Schemengees Bar & Grill by his father, Arthur Barnard, to ABC News affiliate WCVB.

Barnard said he left 10 minutes before the shooting happened.

"I'm there with my son, playing a couple of games of pool, just laughing, some little nachos, couple of soft drinks and in that 10 minutes he's just gone," he told WCVB.

Strout was a father of five, Barnard said.

Bob Violette

Bob Violette was confirmed as one of the victims who was killed at the bowling alley his daughter-in-law, Cassandra Violette, to ABC News.

Steven Vozzella

Steven Vozzella was confirmed as one of the victims by his brother, Nick Vozzella, to ABC News.

According to his brother, Steven Vozzella was part of a gathering of deaf people playing cornhole at Schemengees Bar & Grill.

Joseph Walker, 56

Joseph Walker was confirmed as one of the victims by his father Leroy Walker Sr. Joseph Walker was the manager at Schemengees Bar & Grill.

His father told ABC News that his son attempted to go after the gunman but he was shot twice in the stomach.

Leroy Walker Sr. said everyone called Joseph Walker "Cueball" because he had his head shaved for years.

Aaron Young, 14

Aaron Young, 14, was confirmed as one of the victims who died at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley by his mother, Cindy Young, to ABC News.

He was killed alongside his father, William Young.

William Young, 43

William "Bill" Young, 43, was confirmed as a victim who died at the bowling alley by his wife, Cindy Young, to ABC News.

He was killed alongside his teenage son, Aaron Young.

ABC News' Amantha Chery, Vera Drymon, Tommy Foster, Mark Guarino, Ben Stein, Stephanie Wash and Rachel Wenzlaff contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.