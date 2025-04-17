What to know about an active shooter alert at Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A shooting on the Florida State University campus on Thursday left multiple victims, and police took a suspect into custody, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The university issued an active shooter alert at midday near the student union.

At least six people have been hospitalized, including one person in critical condition, a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said. The other patients were in serious condition, the spokesperson said. The extent of the victims’ injuries was not immediately known.

There were no additional details about the person who was in custody. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.

What happened?

Details of the shooting were still unfolding Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of students streamed away from the direction of the student union. Students were glued to their phones, some visibly emotional.

What is the response to the shooting?

Ambulances, fire trucks and patrol vehicles from several law enforcement agencies rushed toward the campus. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a social media post that the Justice Department was in touch with FBI agents who were on the scene. President Donald Trump said from the Oval Office that he had been “fully briefed.”

The university instructed students and faculty to seek shelter and await further instructions. Florida State canceled all classes and university events scheduled for Thursday. All athletic events have been called off through Sunday.

“Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures,” the alert said.

The university told the community on its social media accounts to “stay alert for more information.”

Where is Florida State?

Founded in 1851, Florida State is one of Florida’s 12 public universities, with its main campus located in Tallahassee, just minutes from the state Capitol building. About 44,300 students are enrolled in the university, according to the school’s 2024 fact sheet.

The campus is located a few miles (kilometers) from Interstate 10, which crosses the northernmost part of the state from east to west. Tallahassee’s rolling hill country stands in stark contrast to the rest of Florida’s primarily flat landscape.

Florida A&M University is also in Tallahassee, the state's capital city.

