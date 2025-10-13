What does the ceasefire deal Trump signed actually say?

— As US President Donald Trump and leaders in the Middle East signed what they had described as a historic ceasefire agreement Monday, a critical question remained: What exactly did it say?

One image captured by a photographer in the room provides a glimpse into that question, as the president held up the signing page toward reporters.

The top half of the page includes a number of pursuits and commitments.

“We seek tolerance, dignity, and equal opportunity for every person ensuring this region is a place where all can pursue their aspirations in peace, security, and economic prosperity, regardless of race, faith, or ethnicity,” the first paragraph on the last page reads.

The bottom half of the page includes the signatures and titles of regional leaders and ceasefire deal mediators from the US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.