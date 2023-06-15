Westchester County DA ends probe of Trump golf course without filing charges

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, N.Y. — The district attorney in Westchester County, New York, has closed a two-year investigation into former President Donald Trump without filing criminal charges, her office confirmed Thursday.

District Attorney Miriam Rocah had been investigating whether Trump National Golf Club Westchester had tried to inappropriately lower its tax burden in the Town of Ossining.

"The Westchester County District Attorney's Office conducted an investigation regarding certain properties owned by Donald J. Trump and/or the Trump Organization located in Westchester County, New York," read a statement from the office. "Our investigation is now closed. We approached this investigation as we do all of our investigations, objectively, and independent of politics, party affiliation and personal or political beliefs."

Trump responded to the news on his Truth Social platform, writing that closing the probe "WAS THE HONORABLE THING TO DO IN THAT I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT WHERE AND WHEN DO I GET MY REPUTATION BACK?"

The probe was an offshoot of other investigations by the Manhattan district attorney's office and the New York state attorney general's office into how Trump has valued his real estate holdings.

New York AG Letitia James sued Trump last September, accusing him, his eldest children, the Trump Organization and some of its executives of scheming for more than a decade to manipulate Trump's net worth and the value of his real estate holdings in order to receive more favorable terms on loans, taxes and insurance.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has called James, who is black, "racist" and her lawsuit "ridiculous."

That suit is scheduled to go to trial in October.

