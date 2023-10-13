Week 6 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Week 6 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide:

0:40 - Week 6 Fantasy Viewer Guide

1:42 - Binge Games:

1:52 - SEA VS. CIN

7:39 - SF VS. CLE

13:24 - IND VS. JAX

18:05 - DET VS. TB

23:05 - DAL VS. LAC

28:25 - Stream Games:

28:30 - BAL VS. TEN

33:00 - WSH VS. ATL

38:45 - MIN VS. CHI

42:55 - NO VS. HOU

45:35 - AZ VS. LAR

49:05 - PHI VS. NYJ

54:30 - Skip Games:

54:44 - CAR VS. MIA

56:23 - NE VS. LV

59:35 - NYG VS. BUF

