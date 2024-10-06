Week 5 Booms and Busts: Ravens and Bengals put on fantasy football show in 79-point OT thriller

So often September feels like the glorified preseason for the NFL. We need October football to cleanse our palate, to feel good again.

Baltimore and Cincinnati heeded that call Sunday. Jacksonville and Indianapolis did, too.

The Ravens and Bengals deserve the lead item. Contending teams, big-name quarterbacks. The Ravens escaped with a 41-38 overtime victory, in a game that featured 962 yards of offense and 53 first downs. Almost every plausible fantasy angle came home.

Lamar Jackson was marvelous leading the Baltimore offense, throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns. He added 55 more yards on the ground. There were occasional errors — two fumbles (one lost) and a safety, though he only absorbed one sack. But the highlights from Jackson, the splash plays, more than make up for the infrequent mistakes. I can't imagine how the Commanders will contain him next week (now there's a delightful matchup Washington at Baltimore).

Baltimore's passing tree can be a tricky solve some weeks, but Jackson focused on his receivers, steering 20 targets to Zay Flowers (7-111-0, 12 targets) and Rashod Bateman (4-58-1, eight targets). The tight-end work was split three ways, with Isaiah Likely catching two short touchdowns, Charlie Kolar vulturing 3-64-1 on every waiver wire in America, and Mark Andrews eventually joining the party, four grabs for 55 yards. Given that Andrews had two targets and zero catches over the two previous weeks, I suppose this is progress.

For the most part the Bengals did an excellent job on Derrick Henry, but two plays saved his day — a short touchdown run in the first half and a 51-yard gallop in overtime, the last scrimmage play of the game. That's the joy of Henry, it can feel like he's doing nothing, and he still cobbles together 16.10 fantasy points. Surprisingly, Justice Hill was targeted just twice.

While Jackson preferred his wideouts, Joe Burrow absolutely peppered his, sending 26-of-39 targets to Ja'Marr Chase (10-193-2) and Tee Higgins (9-83-2). Chase could legitimately be the No. 1 overall pick if you redrafted tomorrow, especially when you consider the leaky Cincinnati defense on the other side. Higgins looks completely healthy again after missing the first two games of the year.

The Bengals already had a narrow usage tree, and it might get narrower forward. Chase Brown was more effective than Zack Moss on Sunday, and Moss eventually left the game with a nasty looking ankle injury. Brown picked up a touchdown catch and a 2-point conversion, moving into the Top 10 of running back scoring when the 1 pm ET window closed. The Giants present a reasonable matchup next week.

Burrow obviously didn't look sharp in the season-opening loss to New England, but he's chucked 12 touchdown passes in the four games since. Comically, the Bengals have lost three of those games, allowing 26, 38, 24 and 41 points over that stretch. Maybe Cincinnati is the best fantasy carnival in the league right now.

The Colts are starting to give that carnival vibe, too. The wonderful Joe Flacco ripped 359 yards and three touchdowns at Jacksonville, but his defense gave it all away, fixing Trevor Lawrence in one magical three hours (371 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception). The Colts know developing Anthony Richardson is the season priority, but fantasy mangers might be pining for more Flacco, especially given how he clicked with the receivers here. Lawrence hit Brian Thomas Jr. (5-122-1) for an 85-yard touchdown, but it's criminal that Thomas still hasn't seen 10 targets in any game. Use your best players, guys.

Tank Bigsby is starting to look like Jacksonville's best running back. He romped for 101 rushing yards and two scores on 13 carries, including a 65-yard romp. Travis Etienne was held to 6-17-0 on the ground, though he was useful in the passing game (6-43-0). Bigsby looked lost as a rookie, but he's one of the most improved players in the league right now. It's time to start him proactively in medium and deeper fantasy formats. He's rostered in just 22% of leagues.

Jacksonville heads to London for two weeks, taking on the Bears and Patriots. Flacco or Richardson will draw Tennessee in Week 6.

Other booms

Bears starting to hit their stride

The Bears controlled their game against Carolina immediately, so volume was going to be tricky for the passing options. But DJ Moore still came through on his revenge game against Carolina, posting a 5-105-2 line against his former club. There's talent behind Moore on the Chicago passing tree, but we all know who the alpha is.

Say this for D'Andre Swift, the Bears remain committed to him. Although he couldn't get to four yards a carry against Carolina, he collected 23 touches for the second straight week and produced 120 total yards and a score. Yes, Roschon Johnson did vulture two short touchdowns, but Swift is unchallenged as the team's feature back. He'll take aim at the Jaguars next week, in the London breakfast game.

Rhamondre Stevenson runs past fumbling issues

Stevenson didn't start at Miami, a light wrist slap for recent fumbling issues. Then he pounded out 12-89-1 on the ground at Miami, and caught four passes that went nowhere. New England has a paltry 62 points in five games, so it feels like it's capped at one touchdown a week. But if you had to bet, you'd expect Stevenson to score it.

In other early-window busts

Bills (and opponents) putting pressure on Josh Allen

Do the Bills need Davante Adams worse than the Jets do? Allen isn't getting a lot of help these days. He was held to a miserable 9-for-30 passing game at Houston, absorbing three hours of physical pounding (he briefly went into the medical tent in the fourth quarter, but was quickly cleared). Keon Coleman did have a 49-yard catch, but his other targets hit the turf. No one else on the Buffalo roster cleared 35 yards receiving. The Buffalo coaches also have to look in the mirror; puzzling decisions in the game's final minute gift-wrapped the deciding field goal to the Texans.

Dolphins remain lost despite win

The Dolphins grabbed a win at New England, but there are no fantasy winners when your key guys can't score touchdowns. The only Dolphins TD was a troll job from Alec Ingold, of all people. At least Tyler Huntley moved up to 6.3 YPA on his 31 attempts, so Tyreek Hill (6-69-0) and Jaylen Waddle (4-46-0) produced like WR3-4s for fantasy. De'Von Achane suffered a first-half concussion, opening up more work for Raheem Mostert (19-80-0) and Jaylen Wright (13-86-0). Miami is quietly hoping Tua Tagovailoa might be able to return around Week 8.

Deshaun Watson's struggles continue

I don't know what it would take to get Deshaun Watson benched, but apparently we haven't hit it yet. Watson took seven sacks and managed a putrid 4.5 YPA against a Washington defense generally seen as one of the five worst in football. Would the Browns listen if someone called about an Amari Cooper trade?

Note: I'll continue to add Week 5 analysis as the day unfolds.