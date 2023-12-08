Week 14 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream, skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
While Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs are set to be must see matchups in Week 14, there are plenty of other intriguing storylines on the Sunday/Monday slate as well. Sal Vetri makes his pod debut and joins Matt Harmon to identify which games you need to binge, stream and skip in Week 14:
0:27 - Sal Vetri makes his Yahoo pod debut
2:39 - Week 14 Viewer Guide
2:55 - Binge games:
2:58 - Eagles @ Cowboys: Which offense is set up for more fireworks on Sunday night?
10:39 - Rams @ Ravens: Is this the week Keaton Mitchell fully takes over the Ravens backfield?
20:09 - Seahawks @ 49ers: Can Geno Smith and company have a repeat TNF-like performance on offense?
23:43 - Bills @ Chiefs: Why Harmon won't ever count out the Bills and Josh Allen
29:17 - Stream games:
29:20 - Lions @ Bears: Can Justin Fields help guide DJ Moore to a career season?
31:53 - Texans @ Jets: What does Houston's WR core look like post-Tank Dell injury?
36:25 - Colts @ Bengals: Battle of the backups... is Browning legit?
39:25 - Jaguars @ Browns: Is Joe Flacco the best QB in awhile for Cleveland?
42:21 - Buccaneers @ Falcons: Drake London breakout game coming?
46:43 - Titans @ Dolphins: Tyreek Hill stats are out of this world
50:06 - Packers @ Giants: If Watson is out, who's the Packers WR to look for?
52:53 - Skip games:
52:55 - Broncos @ Chargers: Is Ekeler benchable at this point?
54:37- Vikings @ Raiders: Can Dobbs feed Justin Jefferson in his return?
57:43 - Panthers @ Saints: This game is a punchline
