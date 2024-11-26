Week 13 waiver wire pickups + Panic Meter: Nabers, Jefferson, Deebo and Cardinals | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 12 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Malik Nabers, Deebo Samuel, Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr and many more.

To start the show, Harmon recaps the MNF game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers. To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:15) - Matt's MNF monologue on Ravens-Chargers

(12:15) - Coping Corner check in: Matt and Dalton resurrect players from Coping Corner

(19:00) - People’s panic meter: Jonathon Taylor, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr, Christian McCaffrey

(38:05) - People’s panic meter: Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jayden Reed, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Kyren Williams, Brian Robinson Jr.

(1:03:10) - Waiver Wire connections: Best pickups for Week 13

