Weather-related deaths climb to 37 as winter maintains icy grip over much of US

NEW YORK — There have been at least 37 weather-related deaths across the United States since Sunday, as an arctic blast continues to unleash heavy snow and icy temperatures from coast to coast.

The state with the most fatalities so far was Tennessee, where Nashville got more than 9 inches of snow since Sunday -- nearly twice the annual average. The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed 14 weather-related deaths.

As of Thursday morning, more than 92 million Americans were on alert for cold or snowy weather. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service stretch from Montana all the way to the New Jersey shoreline as a fast-moving storm system takes aim.

While the chilly weather was expected to stick around for most of the Midwest, temperatures won't be quite as low as they were earlier in the week. Still, there was more snow in the forecast for Thursday as a storm system moves from the Plains into the Midwest and Great Lakes regions, potentially creating treacherous road conditions.

Intense bands of lake-effect snow were forecast to continue in the western part of New York state, while the rest of the Northeast region could see a few scattered snow showers on Thursday as temperatures remain cold.

In general, the snowfall amounts will likely be on the lower end with states like Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey forecast to get between 1 and 3 inches. Snow was expected to be heavier -- more than 6 inches -- in parts of West Virginia with the Appalachian Mountains.

After an unprecedented streak of 701 days with less than an inch of snow, New York City could see more than 1 inch for the second day this week.

Heavy snow and gusty winds are expected to continue causing problems in the Northwest, especially in higher elevations. Meanwhile, pouring rain will drench much of the West Coast by the end of the week and into the weekend. Extreme heavy snowfall has been coming down across the Rocky Mountains over the past few days, prompting avalanche warnings for several mountains in Colorado.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.