Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday for Week 2 sit/start advice and analysis

Week 2 of the NFL season is here and there's no better place to get your lineup ready than by watching Fantasy Football Live. Starting Thursday at 7 p.m. ET — a new day and time this season — Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon will join host Jason Fitz to tackle your pressing sit-start questions, preview Thursday's clash between the Vikings and Eagles and discuss if the Dolphins are fantasy's new juggernaut.

They'll also debate if James Cook is trustworthy after a subpar opener and examine if top pickup Kyren Williams is worthy of starting against a tough 49ers defense.

Yahoo Fantasy contributor Sal Vetri will offer quick-hitting advice and his keys to victory, while special guest Jennifer Eakins from 4for4 will reveal some players you might be better off dropping.

[Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

We'll cover all that and, most importantly, answer YOUR pressing sit-start questions to put you in the best position to win your fantasy matchup. The 75-minute show starts on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET and goes right up until kickoff of Vikings-Eagles on TNF.

You can watch FFL on YahooSports.com, the Yahoo Sports App, the Yahoo Fantasy app, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Want to ask the experts a question on the show? Get in on the fun by using #AskFFL on Twitter.

Looking for additional help on Sunday mornings? We still have you covered there, too. Andy and Matt will be back with quick-hitting video analysis and advice off inactives and breaking news.

Scott Pianowski will also answer your sit-start questions from his Twitter handle starting at noon ET Sundays all the way up to kickoff. Consider #AskFFL your Bat Signal.