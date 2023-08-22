Warriors coach Steve Kerr becomes minority owner in LaLiga's Real Mallorca

Steve Kerr is entering LaLiga.

The Golden State Warriors head coach officially became a minority shareholder in Real Mallorca on Tuesday, the club announced.

Welcome on board, 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐫. 🏀



El nueve veces ganador del anillo de la @NBA se incorpora al Club como accionista. pic.twitter.com/4VB3yj4R8K — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) August 22, 2023

❤️‍🔥 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐫𝐫: “Es bastante motivante todo lo que conlleva sentirse parte del Club. Eso es ilusionante”



🔗 https://t.co/XQJXVu0OrU pic.twitter.com/njVc28lUzv — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) August 22, 2023

Kerr’s exact stake in the Spanish league club is unknown. Mallorca president Andy Kohlberg became the majority shareholder last month after acquiring shares from former Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver. Longtime NBA point guard and former Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is also a minority owner of the club.

"Andy Kohlberg and I have been good friends for many years," Kerr said. "We were together this summer. He told me there was a shift in the ownership group and he offered me the chance to be part of the new investment group.

"I was so excited, having been in Mallorca last summer watching a game, following the team and becoming a fan. It was a really exciting opportunity, and I jumped at it."

Kerr is entering his 10th season leading the Warriors this fall. He’s won four NBA titles there to go with the five he won as a player with both the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

Kerr is currently leading Team USA in the FIBA World Cup. The Americans will open that tournament on Saturday against New Zealand in the Philippines.

Mallorca just started its third straight season in Spain’s top soccer league this summer following a ninth-place finish last season. The club tied with Las Palmas and fell to Villarreal in their first two matches so far this season.

While Kerr said he won’t make it to a match this summer due to the World Cup, he’s looking forward to making trips to the island in the future for matches.