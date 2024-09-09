Wanted suspect Joseph A. Couch allegedly threatened to 'kill a lot of people' prior to Kentucky freeway shooting: Warrant

LONDON, Ky. — As a massive search continued Monday afternoon for the suspect in a Kentucky interstate shooting that injured five people and left a dozen vehicles with bullet holes, an arrest warrant released by authorities alleges the fugitive gunman sent a woman a text message threatening to "kill a lot of people" about a half hour before highway rampage.

The suspect, 32-year-old Joseph A. Couch, was also allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on Saturday morning and legally purchased an AR-15 rifle and ammunition at a gun store hours before allegedly opening fire on vehicles traveling on Interstate 75 near London, Kentucky, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

According to an arrest warrant, Couch is wanted on charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Before the interstate shooting, according to the arrest warrant, a Laurel County 911 dispatcher received a call from a woman who alleged Couch texted her before the interstate shooting and "advised he was going to kill a lot of people. Well try at least." The text message was sent to the woman at 5:03 p.m. Saturday, about a half-hour before the interstate shooting started, according to the arrest warrant.

"Couch sent another message to [the woman] that read, in part, 'I'll kill myself afterwards," according to the arrest warrant.

London city officials told ABC News the woman Couch texted is the mother of his child.

Details of the domestic dispute that allegedly involved Couch were not disclosed.

Couch allegedly purchased a Cobalt AR-15 rifle with a mounted sight and 1,000 rounds of ammunition for $2,914 at a London, Kentucky, gun store on Saturday morning, according to the arrest warrant.

Saturday's interstate shooting unfolded around 5:30 p.m. local time on I-75 at Exit 49, about eight miles from London, officials said.

At a news conference Sunday night, Laurel County Sheriff's Cmdr. Richard Dalrymple estimated that 20 to 30 rounds were fired at vehicles in both the north and southbound lanes of I-75, from a hillside near Exit 49. At least 12 vehicles were struck by gunfire, leaving five people with gunshot wounds, including one victim who was shot in the face, officials said.

The five victims suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Authorities initially said seven people were injured in the incident.

Officials said they do not believe any of the victims of the shooting were targeted.

State police announced Monday that a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the suspect.

A silver Toyota SUV registered to Couch was found abandoned on a forest road in the dense woods near Exit 49, according to the arrest warrant issued for Couch. A Cobalt AR-15 rifle believed to have been used in the shooting and a green army-style duffle bag containing ammunition and several magazines were discovered in roughly the same area, according to the arrest warrant. The duffle bag had "Couch" handwritten on it, according to the warrant.

Investigators believe that the suspect was unprepared for a long period of trying to evade law enforcement in the woods because he left his gun, ammunition and vehicle behind. There is no indication, so far, that Couch had any type of stash of supplies that would enable him to disappear into the rugged terrain, investigators said.

Couch was initially named as a person of interest in the shooting, and the sheriff's office released his photo and said he was "considered armed and dangerous." On Sunday afternoon, Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced that Couch had been upgraded to the primary suspect.

Root said Couch has an address in Woodbine, Kentucky, and the sheriff's office described him as about 5-foot-10 and 154 pounds.

According to military records, Couch served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve from March 2013 to January 2019. Records show he was part of an Army Reserves engineering company, the 979 Engineering Company, based in Lexington.

More than 150 law enforcement officers are participating in the search for Couch.

Authorities are focusing their search in the area of Exit 49, although they have also investigated reported sightings of Couch in other areas of Laurel County and outside the county, officials said.

The area around Exit 49 is the most remote area of I-75 and the terrain is densely wooded and rugged, Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

"We're in the Daniel Boone National Forest; this is thousands and thousands of acres. It's kind of like a jungle," Pennington said.

Pennington said the plan is to continue applying pressure on Couch to "wear him down."

"Hopefully he has no water and nothing to eat," Pennington said.

London Police Department Assistant Chief Bobby Day told ABC News that the area authorities believe Couch is hiding in has an extensive cave system and that the search has included underground caves.

At least nine Kentucky school districts and a community college campus closed Monday due to safety concerns stemming from the search for Couch.

“Student and Staff safety is a priority in the Laurel County Public Schools; therefore, out of an abundance of caution, school is canceled for tomorrow, Monday, September 9, 2024," the Laurel County Public School said in a statement Sunday night.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds and Luis Martinez contributed to this report.

