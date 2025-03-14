Want to save some green on Saint Patrick's Day? Here's a roundup of deals and promos in honor of the holiday.

This is your reminder that Saint Patrick’s day is Monday, March 17, meaning it’s time to finalize those pub crawl plans or make those treats for your kid’s classroom party.

About 61% of American consumers are planning to celebrate the holiday. If you want to join in the fun of partaking in some St. Patty's Day-themed treats without spending a lot of green, you don't need to look to the end of the rainbow for a good deal.

Here’s a roundup of some of the promotions U.S. restaurants and fast food locations are offering in honor of the holiday.

Panera Bread’s serving up a ‘Pot of Gold’

No rainbow? No problem. Panera will have a "Pot of Gold" right on its menu, which features a green version of its famous sourdough bread bowl filled with its signature mac and cheese. The restaurant said the "first-of-its-kind" dish will only be available in limited quantities on March 16 and March 17 in the greater St. Louis, Boston, New York City and Chicago markets.

Panera fans who aren’t lucky enough to find a “Pot of Gold” at their location can enter for a chance to win free Panera mac and cheese for a year. Participants can text the word “LUCKY” to 31261 between March 16 and March 21 to enter for a chance to win. MyPanera members nationwide can receive $2 off any size mac and cheese on March 16 and 17.

Wear green for a free Krispy Kreme

Customers who wear green to Krispy Kreme locations, either in-store or in the drive-through, can get one free O'riginal Glazed Doughnut from March 15 through March 17. The O'riginal Glazed Doughnut is the chain’s famous Original Glazed Doughnut but dyed green.

Additionally, customers can enjoy a limited-edition St. Patty's doughnut collection featuring four festive flavors: Pot of Gold, Over the Rainbow, St. Patty's Swirl and Choco-Shenanigans.

A little Taste o’ Luck is all you need! 🍩🍀 Our St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts are here—golden, sweet, and ready to bring you all the lucky vibes.



🪙 Pot of Gold

🌈 Over the Rainbow

🍫 Choco- Shenanigans

🌀 St. Patty's Swirl #Stpattys #StPatricks pic.twitter.com/fdl5kQAtwq — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 10, 2025

Free onion rings at Burger King

Royal Perks members can get free onion rings, any size, with at least a $1 purchase only on March 17. In addition, the fast food chain's combos promotion lets customers "have it their way" and offers free fries upgrades to Chicken Fries, Mozzarella Fries or Churro Fries through April 11.

What’s St. Patty’s without corned beef? Arby’s has the meats.

Customers can get a free corned beef reuben sandwich with a minimum $15 purchase. Make note that the deal is only through Sunday, March 16.

Caniacs can enjoy a free drink at Raising Cane’s

Caniac Club members can get a free Leprechaun Lemonade on March 17 at participating locations.

Jack in the Box celebrates with a trio of festive drinks

The chain posted on social media that customers can get a free Lucky Mint Trio drink with a $5 minimum order on the app during Saint Patrick's Day weekend. Flavors include the Oreo mint shake, mint twisted soda or the Oreo mint mocha sweet cream iced coffee.

A fan favorite is back at DQ. Yas, Queen!

For the first time in five years, Dairy Queen's mint Oreo Blizzard has emerged from the depths of the freezer and is back on the menu for a limited time for St. Patty's Day.

Charity donation made with the purchase of a McDonald’s Shamrock Shake

Last but not least, the OG of Saint Patrick's Day-themed fast food. The iconic mint green Shamrock Shake is back for a limited time. It's made of vanilla soft-serve ice cream blended with the McDonald's minty Shamrock Shake syrup, topped with light whipped cream. For every Shamrock Shake purchase, 25 cents will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities through March 23.