Vikings place Justin Jefferson on IR with hamstring injury, WR to miss at least four games

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is officially on injured reserve, according to a Wednesday announcement from the team. He has never missed a game in his career, and will miss at least four of them as he works his way back to the field.

Jefferson injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of a 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. He slipped on the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium while running a route and didn't return for the rest of the game.

Injury designation was the likely outcome for the 24-year-old, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

He is just five games into his fourth NFL season, and already tied the NFL record for fastest receiver to 5,000 yards during a Week 2 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Jefferson's absence, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings will look to their first-round draft pick, Jordan Addison, who has performed well in the team's 1-4 start.

Th Vikings also activated wideouts N'Keal Harry and Trishton Jackson to the 53-man roster

Ideally, Jefferson will be recovered in time to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

In the meantime, Minnesota will focus on its Week 6 opponent, the Chicago Bears. The Bears are also 1-4.

This story will be updated.