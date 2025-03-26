Vikings GM says team expects J.J. McCarthy to be the starter: 'That's the outcome we want'

The Minnesota Vikings believed they drafted a future starting NFL quarterback when they took J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That's not exactly breaking news, but it's the message Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah conveyed to reporters Wednesday.

McCarthy sits atop the team's depth chart currently, but there's some uncertainty over whether he'll enter the 2025 season as the Vikings' unquestioned starter. Adofo-Mensah appeared to give McCarthy a vote of confidence Wednesday, though made it clear the team wants to have a competitive quarterback room.

"You guys all talk in terms of QB1 and all those conversations, different things like that. You know, when we pull the resources we did to draft J.J., and you go through that long process and all those things ... that's the outcome we want, and that's the outcome we're heading towards.

At every checkpoint, whether it be the draft process or practice until the injury, or really the offseason now, he's met the bar. He's exceeded our expectations at every point. And, so, I don't have the ability to tell you what the future is, but I can tell you what I expect to be the outcome this offseason from the competition.

Adofo-Mensah said it was important to have a quarterback room full of players who can share ideas and prepare each other to play. He also spoke about having a backup good enough to step in and excel in case the starter gets hurt.

The Vikings benefitted from that situation last year, as Sam Darnold turned in a career-best season after McCarthy — who was competing for the starting job — went down with a knee injury.

McCarthy missed the entire 2024 season after undergoing multiple surgeries on his knee. He's expected to be fully ready for the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Is Aaron Rodgers still a target for the Vikings?

One free-agent quarterback who could put pressure on McCarthy is Aaron Rodgers. The Vikings have been mentioned as a landing spot for the former All-Pro, though those rumors have cooled in March.

Adofo-Mensah was asked whether Rodgers remained in the team's plans Wednesday. While the Vikings' general manager appeared to entertain the idea at first, he eventually said the team was happy with its current quarterback room.

"A player like him, he's always going to be in those conversations, but from our delineations at that time, we're happy with where we are going forward."

When asked point blank whether Rodgers was still a target, Adofo-Mensah said, "We're happy with our room," suggesting the team has moved on.

Rodgers, 41, remains a free agent after throwing 28 touchdowns against 11 interceptions for the New York Jets last season. With the Vikings out of the picture, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been mentioned as the most likely landing spot for the former Hall of Fame quarterback.

While Minnesota still hasn't officially named McCarthy the starter, it's clear they are hoping he is the answer. Adofo-Mensah suggested as much Wednesday, which should come as no surprise considering how much the team already invested in the former Michigan star.