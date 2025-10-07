Victim in Mark Sanchez altercation 'thankful to be alive,' attorney says

(INDIANAPOLIS) -- The 69-year-old truck driver who police say was seriously injured during an altercation with former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is "thankful to be alive and is recovering at home with his wife," his attorney said.

Sanchez, a Fox Sports color commentator, was initially arrested for multiple misdemeanors in connection with this weekend's confrontation in Indianapolis. On Monday, after investigators learned of the severity of the victim's injuries, prosecutors announced Sanchez was also charged with a felony: battery involving serious bodily injury.

Perry Tole was the victim of a "violent," "unprovoked" attack from Sanchez and tried to defend himself by stabbing the former NFL player, Erik May, an attorney for Tole, told ABC News.

Sanchez, 38, suffered several stab wounds while Tole "suffered a severe laceration to the side of his face, penetrating all the way through his left cheek," according to court documents.

Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV obtained this photo, with the black bar in place, showing who his family says is the alleged victim in the hospital.

"You can see from the pictures that he’s got an enormous wound, cut on his face," that impacted his jaw, mouth and tongue, May said.

"The scarring that he has and is gonna have, it effects his speech right now. Obviously, he’s in a lot of pain, there’s a lot of swelling," May said, explaining that is one of the reasons why Tole is not giving interviews.

“Mentally, what he and his wife are going through has been considerable," May said. "He’s just really shaken up."

Tole’s son is getting married next week and "he’s not gonna be able to attend the wedding, so he’s sad about that," victim attorney Eddie Reichert added.

The incident unfolded early Saturday morning, when Sanchez allegedly approached Tole, who was doing his assigned work at a hotel loading dock and told him he couldn't park there, according to police and prosecutors. Sanchez allegedly climbed into the victim's truck and kept him from calling for help, according to court records.

The victim said Sanchez shoved him when he tried to get his phone, and he felt he was "in physical danger," so he pepper-sprayed Sanchez, according to court documents.

When Sanchez allegedly advanced toward him again, the victim said he thought, "this guy is trying to kill me," so he pulled out a knife, "and when Mr. Sanchez came at him," the victim stabbed Sanchez several times, according to court documents.

The victim said he went "flying back into the dumpster and falling onto the pallets on the ground," and that he "was not aware of what Mr. Sanchez was physically doing to him, whether he was punching him or otherwise striking him," court document said. The victim said he could only see Sanchez's feet "coming at him," and once the victim stood up, he stabbed Sanchez again, the documents said.

Tole has filed a civil suit against Sanchez and Fox.

Sanchez's brother said in a statement, "This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days."

"Mark remains under medical care for the serious injuries he sustained and is focused on his recovery as the legal process continues," the statement said.

The sentence for the felony charge could be one to six years, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said.

Sanchez, a first-round draft pick of the New York Jets in 2009, is next due in court on Nov. 4.

