Veteran deputy and dad of four killed by inmate during escape attempt

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana sheriff's office is mourning the loss of a veteran deputy who was attacked and killed by an inmate during an escape attempt, authorities said.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, was transporting an inmate back to jail after a medical appointment on Monday when the inmate assaulted him at the entry point to Indianapolis' Adult Detention Center, according to the Indianapolis police.

The inmate, 34-year-old Orlando Mitchell, allegedly stole a transport van, drove alone out of the Criminal Justice Center Complex and then crashed, police said.

Mitchell was taken into custody at the scene of the crash and hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

How Durm was attacked was not immediately released, but police called it "an intentional act of homicide."

Durm, a 38-year veteran of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, is survived by his wife, four children and his parents, police said.

Durm's wife has also worked at the sheriff's department for decades, Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal told reporters.

"She knows it's dangerous," the sheriff said, "but still didn't expect, to think that would happen to her husband. So they're shocked."

Durm has an extended family in law enforcement, including a son who is currently at the detention deputy academy, the sheriff said.

"I'm sure he went there today to follow in his father's footsteps," Forestal said. "He started today thinking he had a new career, and some other inmate ended his father's life."

Mitchell will be arrested for murder once he is released from the hospital, police said.

Mitchell was in custody on murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend outside an Indianapolis day care last year, according to Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV.

