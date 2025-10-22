Vermont college student missing for nearly a week: Police

(MIDDLEBURY, Vt.) -- Police in Vermont said they are searching for a missing college student who hasn't been seen for nearly a week.

Lia Smith, 21, a senior at Middlebury College, was reported missing on Sunday, according to police.

The California native was last seen in a building on campus on Friday at approximately 9 p.m., according to the Middlebury Police Department.

The search has involved the use of a drone, with investigators "working to identify additional potential search areas," the police department said on Monday.

Middlebury College said its Department of Public Safety is also assisting the Middlebury Police Department in the search.

"We will do everything we can to find Lia," Middlebury officials said in a statement to the school community on Monday. "She is a beloved member of our Middlebury family and there is nothing more important than the health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and of our entire community."

The school said it has been in touch with the student's family and friends "to offer support and learn all we can about the student's recent activities and whereabouts." Counseling services are also being offered, it said.

When contacted on Wednesday for the latest on the missing student, a school spokesperson referred ABC News to its Monday update.

ABC News reached out to the Middlebury Police Department on Wednesday for updates on the search but has not yet received a response.

Smith is described by police as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on her or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Middlebury Police Department at 802-388-3191.

