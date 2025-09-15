Utah man arrested after explosive device found under news media vehicle

(NEW YORK) -- A Utah man is facing terrorism charges after being arrested for placing an incendiary device under a news media vehicle in Salt Lake City, according to authorities.

Adeeb Nasir, 58, of Magna, Utah, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of placing the explosive device, which was lit but "failed to function," according to police.

On Friday, Salt Lake City Police Bomb Squad and Unified Fire Authority Arson/Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious device placed underneath a news media vehicle parked next to an occupied building, which was found to be real.

Nasir faces nine charges, including two counts of weapon of mass destruction and two counts of threat of terrorism.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assumed primary jurisdiction over the investigation and served a federal search warrant at the residence on Saturday with the help of local authorities' bomb squads.

"The FBI discovered what appeared to be potentially hazardous materials that could pose a threat to public safety," the FBI said in a statement to ABC News.

After the FBI's initial investigation, two suspects were associated with the incident and both resided at the same residence where the search warrant was served.

The second individual was listed as Adil in Nasir's probable cause summary, and arrest documents have not been found at this time. The relationship of the two individuals has not been released.

"The initial FBI search warrant authorized the seizure of evidence specifically related to the incendiary devices," documents said.

Squad members cleared the home and found two hoax weapons of mass destruction inside, along with two firearms and illegal narcotics.

Neighboring homes were evacuated during the search due to the explosives found.

There was no information about a possible motive.

Nasir was booked into Salt Lake County Jail and ordered to be held without bail, according to documents.

