ATLANTA — The U.S. Postal Service announced that they are coming out with a Betty White stamp to honor the late iconic actress.

White is one of a few stamps scheduled to debut in 2025, officials say.

The U.S. Postal Service called the “Golden Girls” star an “icon of American Television.”

White gained many fans from the younger generation as she entered her 90s.

She died in 2022 at age 99.