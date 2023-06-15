U.S. Open: Follow Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and others in the first round at Los Angeles Country Club

LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Open is finally here.
The third major championship of the season kicks off on Thursday morning from Los Angeles Country Club, which . The course, one of the best in the world, will provide plenty of unique challenges not often seen at the U.S. Open.
There are plenty of major storylines to keep up with this week. he won last summer in Massachusetts. Brooks Koepka is fresh off his return win at the PGA Championship and . . Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy — the top-three ranked golfers in the world — are .
Keep up with all the action from Thursday at the U.S. Open here with Yahoo Sports: