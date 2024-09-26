U.S. Open Cup: LAFC tops Sporting KC in extra time to win final

LAFC's first win in six matches won them a title.

The Black and Gold won their first U.S. Open Cup Wednesday with a 2-1 extra-time victory over Sporting KC, their first trophy since winning the MLS Cup in 2022. Omas Campos played the hero in the additional 30 minutes, striking from the edge of the penalty area in the 102nd minute.

OMAR CAMPOS IN EXTRATIME FOR THE LEAD@LAFC x @opencup pic.twitter.com/pSDWLs6gfU — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 26, 2024

Kei Kamara, at the ripe age of 40, provided the insurance goal in the second half of ET.

LAFC entered the game mired in the worst stretch of their season, having last won on Aug. 28 against the Seattle Sounders. That win was significant, though, as Seattle was the only MLS team they had to face to reach Wednesday's final.

Even though they were cold, LAFC entered the final as the significant favorite. Sporting KC might own four Open Cup titles, but they're 12th in the Western Conference at 8-7-16, while LAFC (14-9-7) still sits in fourth. The BMO Stadium crowd also provided a boost as the game ventured further and further intp crunch time.

Both teams had at least one good scoring opportunity in the first half, but entered halftime in a scoreless tie. That was quickly broken in the second half, when a quick counter attack ended with Olivier Giroud finding the net.

Big moment, big player 😤



Olivier Giroud is there to give us the lead.#LAFCvSKC 1-0 pic.twitter.com/NgHaDgJKgl — LAFC (@LAFC) September 26, 2024

It only took a few minutes for Sporting KC to respond, with Erik Thommy breaking through via a nice assist from Dániel Sallói.

LAFC was overall the more active team, with more passes, shots and shots and goal over the entire 120-plus minutes. It was a good showing, and a much-needed one as they head into the final weeks of MLS play.

But whatever happens, a franchise less than a decade old can now lay claim to the oldest soccer trophy in the United States.