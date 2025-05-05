Upstate New York prison guard pleads guilty to manslaughter in an inmate's 2024 beating death

UTICA, N.Y. — (AP) — A correctional officer pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in connection with the killing of inmate Robert Brooks, whose brutal beating while handcuffed at an upstate New York prison was recorded by officers' body cameras.

Christopher Walrath, 36, was one of six guards charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 9 beating at the Marcy Correctional Facility. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter during a hearing at state court in Utica. The plea deal calls for him to get a 15-year prison sentence.

Under questioning by Judge Robert Bauer and a prosecutor, Walrath admitted that he beat Brooks, put him in a chokehold and struck his body and groin. He also admitted that he lied to investigators about what happened.

Walrath appeared somber with his hands clasped in front of him as he answered the questions with either “yes” or “correct.”

Remaining free on posted bail, Walrath and his attorney did not comment while leaving the courthouse. He is the first of the six guards charged with murder to take a plea deal. His sentencing is set for Aug. 4.

A special prosecutor, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick, said, “I felt based on the evidence I had of Mr. Walrath’s involvement and the extent of the blows that he inflicted on Mr. Brooks — which, in my judgment, were non-lethal — that by his plea admitting that he acted in concert with the other defendants, I think it may expedite the other individuals to enter pleas, or may not.”

Brooks' son Robert Brooks Jr., who was at the hearing, said in a statement afterward that, “This is one important but modest step on the long road to justice for my father.”

“Now, Mr. Walrath’s life is in the hands of prison officials. This must be a terrifying prospect for him and his family, knowing what staff is capable of, and how little the system values the lives of incarcerated people,” the victim's son said. “I pray that Mr. Walrath has the opportunity in prison to rehabilitate himself, and come out a better man.”

In addition to the six guards who were charged with murder, three workers at the prison about 180 miles (290 kilometers) northwest of New York City were charged with manslaughter and another was charged with evidence tampering. Four prison workers, including Walrath, have reached plea agreements, according to prosecutors.

Brooks began serving a 12-year sentence for first-degree assault in 2017. He was transferred to Marcy from a nearby lockup shortly before he was beaten to death.

The bodycam videos show officers beat Brooks, who was on a medical examination table with his hands cuffed behind his back. Officers are seen striking him in the chest with a shoe, lifting him by the neck, and dropping him. Brooks died the next day.

The beating drew widespread condemnation and calls for reforms. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said she was "outraged and horrified" by the videos, appointed a new superintendent for the prison. She also ordered state officials to initiate proceedings to fire 13 correctional officers and a nurse implicated in the attack.

Fitzpatrick also is prosecuting guards in the fatal beating of Messiah Nantwi on March 1 at another Marcy lockup, the Mid-State Correctional Facility. Ten guards were indicted in that case last month, including two who are charged with murder.

____

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.