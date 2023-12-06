UNLV shooting: Multiple victims reported, suspect dead, police say

NEW YORK — A suspect is dead after reports of an active shooter at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

University police said shots were reported at Beam Hall as well as the school's student union.

There "appears to be multiple victims," according to police.

Beam Hall is home to the university's business school. The student union is located one building over from Beam Hall.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.