UFC 290: Live updates, highlights, odds, how to watch Volkanovski-Rodriguez, Moreno-Pantoja title bouts

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and interim champion Yair Rodriguez will face off Saturday to determine the undisputed title-holder at UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The co-main event will feature a rematch between flyweight champion Brandon Moreno and his long-time rival Alexandre Pantoja.

The main card of UFC 290 will also include a middleweight clash between former champion Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis, with the winner earning a shot at the belt held by Israel Adesanya. Additionally, a lightweight bout between Jalin Turner and Dan Hooker, as well as a middleweight match between Bo Nickal and UFC newcomer Val Woodburn, will complete the main card.

Rodriguez secured the interim title in February at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia. On the same card, Volkanovski challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title but suffered a narrow decision loss. Rodriguez impressed with a superb performance against Josh Emmett, submitting him with a triangle choke in the second round.

This led to the highly anticipated bout between Rodriguez and Volkanovski. Volkanovski, who had previously held a 22-fight winning streak, experienced his first featherweight loss to Makhachev. Before that, his only other loss occurred in his fourth professional fight at welterweight against Corey Nelson.

Moreno and Pantoja will meet for a third time, with the flyweight championship at stake. Pantoja is 2-0 against Moreno, having submitted him in 2016 during "The Ultimate Fighter," and winning a one-sided victory, which included a pair of 30-26 scores, in a rematch in Chile in 2018. After that defeat, Moreno was released by the UFC and fought in the LFA before making a successful comeback. He currently holds a record of 6-1-2 since his return and aims to avenge his two losses to Pantoja.

Live updates, highlights and analysis of UFC 290

UFC 290 main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Featherweight championship: Alex Volkanovski (-350) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+265)• Flyweight championship: Brandon Moreno (-215) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+175)• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (-400) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+310)• Catchweight (158 lbs): Jalin Turner (-275) vs. Dan Hooker (+225)• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (-2800) vs. Val Woodburn (+1200)

UFC 290 prelims, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler (+185) vs. Niko Price (-225)• Catchweight (130 lbs): Tatsuro Taira (-1100) vs. Edgar Chairez (+650)• Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui (-400) vs. Denise Gomes (+310)• Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute (-130) vs. Alonzo Menifield (+105)

UFC 290 early prelims, odds (Start time 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino (-300) vs. Marcin Prachnio (+240)• Bantamweight: Terrence Mitchell (+400) vs. Cameron Saaiman (-550)• Flyweight: Shannon Ross +120) vs. Jesus Aguilar (-140)• Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk (+125) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-150)