Two people and their dog killed when their mobile home explodes in middle of the night

NEW YORK — Two people and their dog have been killed after their mobile home exploded in the middle of the night, police said.

The explosion occurred at approximately 3:54 a.m. in the 8200 block of 85th Avenue in Mille Lacs County, some 80 miles north of Minneapolis, and authorities from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office began receiving multiple emergency calls reporting the blast, according to a statement released by the sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered a “large debris field from an apparent explosion which was still on fire at the time,” authorities said.

“With the assistance of multiple fire departments from the area the fire was extinguished,” Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said. “A search of the debris by first responders located two victims.”

The victims have since been identified by authorities as an adult male, 60-year-old Royce Edward Kreger, and 61-year-old female Katherine Ann Kreger, police said.

“Both parties lived at the residence and were pronounced deceased at the scene. A family dog was also located deceased in the debris,” according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office attended the scene of the explosion and have been working with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office to determine the cause of the explosion, which currently remains unknown.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Princeton, Baldwin and Milaca Fire Departments as well as North Memorial EMS on scene. Anybody with any information on this case is asked to contact authorities.

The investigation into the explosion is currently ongoing.

