Two Korn Ferry Tour players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

The PGA TOUR announced on Friday that Korn Ferry Tour players Vince India and Jake Staiano have been suspended for violating the TOUR's Integrity Program.

India and Staiano placed bets on PGA Tour events, but neither bet on tournaments that they were taking part in.

PGA TOUR statement regarding Korn Ferry Tour members Vince India and Jake Staiano pic.twitter.com/bK5zVfaeg0 — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) October 27, 2023

India was given a six-month suspension, which began on Sept. 18, from PGA TOUR-sanctioned events. Staiano was handed a three-month ban, which started on Sept. 11.

The 34-year-old India finished 129th on the Korn Ferry Tour points list this season and played in 22 events. Staiano, 26, was 169th in points and played in only eight KFT tournaments in 2023.

According to Golf Channel, India and Staiano will not take part in the final stage of PGA Tour Q-School, which will take place from Dec. 14-17.

The PGA TOUR Integrity Program was established in 2018 after the Supreme Court stuck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The program's aim is "preventing betting-related corruption in PGA TOUR competitions."